Charles Hugh Lovett, 69, of Odessa, passed from this life on March 30, 2019. He was born to the late Raymond and Imogene Lovett on May 30, 1949 in Plainview, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Ronnie Jones; sons, Christopher Lovett and Chris Dwayne; daughter, Angela Edge, Desiree McCowen, and Evelyn Michelle. A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery.
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019