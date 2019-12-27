Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Charles Keith "CK" Boyd (Pa) was born March 30, 1927, in Mingus, TX. He and his lifelong friend, Bob Adair left Byers, TX at the age of 16 to work on numerous ranches, farms, and even (for a short period of time) a traveling carnival. They then enlisted in the Armed Services near the end of World War II. After discharge they went back to the Texas Panhandle to work on ranches and eventually ended up working in the oilfield in Andrews, TX. It was in Andrews where Charlie met the love of his life, Marjorie Greer (Ma), whom he was married to for 70 wonderful years. After 41 years in the "oil patch", he retired from Exxon in 1988. He and Ma enjoyed traveling abundantly, their grandkids, and their many, many friends they have met over the years. They moved to Midland from Ft. Stockton in 2007 to be closer to their kids and grandkids, where he lived until he passed on the morning December 24, 2019. CK is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie Boyd, his son DK Boyd and his wife TJ (of Midland) and his son Bobby Boyd and his wife Wendi (of Midland). His grandchildren Keith, Kirk, Billy, Angie, Clay, Kathryn, Kassidy, Shelbe, and Tanner and their spouses. As well as his great grandchildren, who were the light in his eyes: Patrick, Riley, Ethan, Addyson, Katelyn, Trinity, Reese, Conner, Camryn, Blake, and Berkley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to their church, First Baptist Church of Midland. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Midland on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Charles Keith "CK" Boyd (Pa) was born March 30, 1927, in Mingus, TX. He and his lifelong friend, Bob Adair left Byers, TX at the age of 16 to work on numerous ranches, farms, and even (for a short period of time) a traveling carnival. They then enlisted in the Armed Services near the end of World War II. After discharge they went back to the Texas Panhandle to work on ranches and eventually ended up working in the oilfield in Andrews, TX. It was in Andrews where Charlie met the love of his life, Marjorie Greer (Ma), whom he was married to for 70 wonderful years. After 41 years in the "oil patch", he retired from Exxon in 1988. He and Ma enjoyed traveling abundantly, their grandkids, and their many, many friends they have met over the years. They moved to Midland from Ft. Stockton in 2007 to be closer to their kids and grandkids, where he lived until he passed on the morning December 24, 2019. CK is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie Boyd, his son DK Boyd and his wife TJ (of Midland) and his son Bobby Boyd and his wife Wendi (of Midland). His grandchildren Keith, Kirk, Billy, Angie, Clay, Kathryn, Kassidy, Shelbe, and Tanner and their spouses. As well as his great grandchildren, who were the light in his eyes: Patrick, Riley, Ethan, Addyson, Katelyn, Trinity, Reese, Conner, Camryn, Blake, and Berkley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to their church, First Baptist Church of Midland. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Midland on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close