Charles Miller, 92, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born April 26, 1927 in Burmingham, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Miller and Helen Levina (Calderwood) Miller. Charles ("Buck," "Charlie") married the love of his life, Kathryn Templeton, on November 12, 1948. Charlie was a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. Charlie and Katie began their married life in Tyrone, PA. They had a son, Tim, and a daughter, Sallie. He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad system and then went to work for Purolator Services, Inc. until he retired in 1982. Charlie and Katie then moved to Midland, TX and enjoyed retirement. They went into woodwork and for about 12 years became vendors and many, many arts & crafts shows. After that, he volunteered at Helping Hands of Midland for 10 years. Charlie loved to vacation at the beach. He loved the sun and carried his family to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he would enjoy family, friends, water and the "sun." He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen; and a grandson, Brenton Rader. Charlie is survived by his wife, Kathryn; son, Tim and wife Lupe of Dallas, TX; daughter, Sallie and husband Doug of Glendale, Arizona; four grandchildren, Julie Miller Singleton, Tina Miller Warring, Sarah Rader and Melissa Juel; and three great grandchildren, Steven, Miller and Grace. He is also survived by his only sister, Susan Noel; nieces Sandy Watson and Jenni Hoover; and grandnieces and grandnephews, all from Tyrone, PA. Thank you Dad for being such a good man, for loving us, for being such a good example, for shaping our lives, and for the strength you showed us through your quiet and peaceful spirit. May you rest in our Lord's arms until we meet again. No public services are scheduled. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020