Charles Omar Ratliff, III better known to his friends as "C. O." or "Chuck" passed away July 13, 2019 at T. Boone Pickens Hospice in Dallas, TX. Chuck was born in San Antonio, TX. on September l, 1943 to Charles Omar Ratliff, II and Lyda Emma (Brady) Ratliff. Chuck was raised and schooled in San Antonio and then he joined the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees from 1960 - 1963. He returned to San Antonio after serving his country and being honorably discharged. He worked for Borden's Milk Co. a short time before he relocated to Houston, TX. and went to work for K-Mart and then he finally pursued his life's career in the insurance business which he continued even after moving to San Angelo, TX. for retirement. He was a proud member of the Tea Party and the Republican Party in San Angelo and took an active roll in fund raisers. He was a member of a Masonic Lodge in Houston, TX. where he earned a series of Masonic degrees to become a Master Mason. After earning those degrees he was then eligible to join and become a Shriner which he did serving and devoting his time. Chuck loved riding motorcycles and seeing the countryside with friends and fellow bikers. He had a passion for snow skiing and put together many ski trips for friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his Father, Charles Omar Ratliff, II and his Mother Lyda Emma Gaylord. He is survived by his daughter Leesa Alhadef and husband Gary and their son Landon of Dallas, TX., daughter Lauryn Bradford and husband Ted and their children Tye and Larsyn of Dallas, TX., his daughter Caline Martinez and her children Bryson Cole Baggett, McKenna Lisette Baggett and Kambry Sage Martinez of Midland, TX., his son Chris Ratliff and wife Susan and children Taylor Madison Ratliff and Brock Alan Ratliff of San Angelo, TX. He is also survived by his brother Mike Gaylord and wife Jackie and their son Patrick Gaylord and wife Jessica of Fargo, North Dakota. A Memorial Service in celebration of his life will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cactus Hotel, 36 E. Twohig Ave. San Angelo, TX. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army or a favorite . Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019

