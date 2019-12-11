Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Raymond Moody. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Charles Raymond Moody of San Antonio passed away at his home on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 69 years old. Charles, a third generation West Texan, was the first baby born at the initial Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton, Texas, to Billy (Bill) and Juanita (Nita) Moody on January, 12, 1950. Charles was a proud member of Fort Stockton High School Class of 1968. Upon graduation from Tarleton State University, he began working at Clajon Gas Company and was involved in the natural gas industry most of his life. He spent the past twenty-five years with Energy Transfer Company and its predecessor, Aquilla Gas Pipeline. During his lifetime he had many close friends and was always available to help anyone in need. Charles was a true cowboy, dedicated and loyal. In his occasional free-time, Charles enjoyed fishing with friends and family. He is survived by his wife Jill Moody of San Antonio and four daughters: Sally Moody Schedler and her spouse, Ryan E. Schedler, of Dallas; Julianna (J.J.) Moody Reilly and her spouse, Michael Reilly, of Palm City, Florida; Rebecca Boatcallie and her spouse, David, of College Station; and Amy Gillespie of San Antonio. Charles is survived by ten grandchildren: KayLeigh Moody; Audrey, Spencer, and James Schedler; McKenna and Ashtyn Reilly; and Kyndahl, Kaylah, Brayden, and Kyleigh Boatcallie. He has one sister, Marilyn Moody Hale and her husband, Tom Hale, of College Station. There are thirteen nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Hill Country Memorial Cemetery, 11700 State Highway 46, New Braunfels on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Charles Raymond Moody of San Antonio passed away at his home on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 69 years old. Charles, a third generation West Texan, was the first baby born at the initial Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton, Texas, to Billy (Bill) and Juanita (Nita) Moody on January, 12, 1950. Charles was a proud member of Fort Stockton High School Class of 1968. Upon graduation from Tarleton State University, he began working at Clajon Gas Company and was involved in the natural gas industry most of his life. He spent the past twenty-five years with Energy Transfer Company and its predecessor, Aquilla Gas Pipeline. During his lifetime he had many close friends and was always available to help anyone in need. Charles was a true cowboy, dedicated and loyal. In his occasional free-time, Charles enjoyed fishing with friends and family. He is survived by his wife Jill Moody of San Antonio and four daughters: Sally Moody Schedler and her spouse, Ryan E. Schedler, of Dallas; Julianna (J.J.) Moody Reilly and her spouse, Michael Reilly, of Palm City, Florida; Rebecca Boatcallie and her spouse, David, of College Station; and Amy Gillespie of San Antonio. Charles is survived by ten grandchildren: KayLeigh Moody; Audrey, Spencer, and James Schedler; McKenna and Ashtyn Reilly; and Kyndahl, Kaylah, Brayden, and Kyleigh Boatcallie. He has one sister, Marilyn Moody Hale and her husband, Tom Hale, of College Station. There are thirteen nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Hill Country Memorial Cemetery, 11700 State Highway 46, New Braunfels on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close