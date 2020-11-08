Charles Richard Harvey at the age of 89 has transitioned to be with the Lord our Father on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He battled with Alzheimer's the last years of his life. He was born May 26, 1931 in San Angelo, Texas to O.R and Willie Mary Harvey. Richard (aka) Coach Harvey born and raised in San Angelo Texas. He was a talented athlete and leader throughout his life. He attended San Angelo Junior College and North Texas State playing football. He joined the Marines where he continued to play football and coach softball and Honorably Discharged as a Major. After his military career, he began his career as Football coach in Grapevine Texas where he met the forever love of his life Frances Dee Lipscomb. They had a beautiful and adventurous life together traveling the world and living a life of fun, love and laughter. They moved to Alpine, TX where Richard was Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Sul Ross State University. While in Alpine from 1964 - 1976 in addition to coaching he enjoyed the great outdoors of Brewster county including many camping trips along the Rio Grande River. He loved to watch all kinds of sports and was an avid golfer and a wonderful husband and father. Richard is known as was a leader, talented storyteller and musician. He had a natural talent of hearing a song on the radio and pick up his guitar and play and sing his version. Richard and Frances Dee had that special one of kind love. Both great parents sharing the joys of family, friends, traveling, social gatherings and giving back to the community by delivery Meals on Wheels in Midland, TX for many years. There are not enough words to share the joy, leadership and love of the lives that he touched throughout his life. Richard is preceded by love of his life for 60 years Frances Dee Harvey, his parents and his younger brother Ronald Harvey. Richard is survived by his brother Donald Harvey and wife Carolyn and their children, Son Brian Harvey and wife Gail and their children Tristan and Mackenzie; Daughter Alisha and her husband Mickey Roach and their children Trey and Mason. And Son Brandon Harvey and his life partner Vince O'Connor. Also a sister-in-law Ann Harvey and her son Jason and wife Tasha. Richard's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren include: Son Rick, wife Vikki Harvey, their children, Travis, wife Rachelle and their children Addison, Makalya and JT; Blake and wife Brittany and their children Jett and Ryan; Chad and wife Kelsie and their children Cole and William. Son Troy and his life partner Ron Champion of San Angelo, Texas. Daughter Kyan her husband James Hendry of Midland, Texas and their children Mallory, husband John Buck and their children Jaxon, Ellie and Molly, and son Sheldon and wife Sieanna Ginn and their children Angel and August. Richard will continue to contribute by donating his body to the Texas Tech Willed Body Program for medical research and science. The family will have a private tribute for Richard and in lieu of flowers we ask for loved ones to say a prayer or donate to their favorite charity. The Harvey family is appreciative for the end of life care provided by Kindred Hospice of San Angelo, Texas. Sympathy cards may be received at: 305 S Park St, San Angelo, TX 76901. Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com