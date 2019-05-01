Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Robert (Charlie) Oxford. View Sign Service Information Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-332-0991 Send Flowers Notice

Charles (Charlie) Robert Oxford, 72, of Midland, Texas was called home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born to Percival (PM) Marvin Oxford and Shelia Ozelma Marrow Oxford on August 9, 1946 in Haskell, Texas. He married Betty Ann Johnson on February 9, 1985 in Midland, Texas. As an added bonus, Brandey Lynne and Jamie Wayne came with the marriage package-Charlie had a special love for children and was thrilled he got 3 girls instead of just one. He was a fabulous dad and a super Pop-Pop. He was known for his wonderful "bear" hugs, and whenever he saw the girls or spoke with them on the phone, he always ended with "I Love You." Charlie graduated from Midland High in 1964. He was a member of the MHS band which won numerous awards. He also sang in the MHS choir and was one of seven Midlanders named to the All-Region Choir and one of 4 to compete for the All-State Choir. After graduating, he attended Eastern New Mexico University on a full music scholarship for opera--he was gifted with a beautiful voice. After college, Charlie went to work for F&M Electronics. He changed jobs when an opportunity arose at End Devices, Inc. (EDI) where he became part owner. When EDI sold out, he went to work at ESI Supply as manager and part owner. Charlie retired in January 2018 after 42 years of service. In his earlier years, Charlie enjoyed shooting skeet. He was featured several times in the Midland Reporter Telegram for these skills. He also enjoyed playing golf and has always had a love for music. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Brandey Lynne Ackerman; his parents, Percival M. Oxord and Shelia Oxford; and a sister, Dixie Marie Oxford. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and daughter, Jamie Johnson and son-in-law, Bradley Dickinson; his son-in-law, Chris Ackerman; his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Billy Rains; grandchildren-Braxten Robert Johnson, Braden Dickinson, Peyton Ackerman, Hudson Ackerman and Ellison Ackerman, his niece and god daughter, Alyssa Hohle and Tony Billington, plus numerous other brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A viewing will be held at Ellis Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 North Midkiff Road on Thursday, May 2 @ 1:30 p.m. Tony Billington, George Johns, Bob McNaughton, Robbin Stephenson, Eric Tabb and Mike Wells will serve as pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Charles Oxford to the (7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596 ( ) or the , .

