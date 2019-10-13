Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Sam Hunnicutt. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Fluvanna Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Charles Sam Hunnicutt, of Fluvanna, died in Midland on October 11, 2019. Sam was born on January 6, 1928, in Fluvanna to Juanita and Charlie Hunnicutt. He grew up in the Fluvanna area and graduated from Fluvanna High School. Sam Texas Tech and later served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954. In 1957, Sam began a long and storied career in the crude oil marketing/pipeline business, hiring on as a roustabout for Texas-New Mexico Pipeline Company. When he retired in 1992, he was president of Fina Pipeline Company In 1950, Sam met Eleanor Norton, whom he married on June 9, 1951. They spent the next 68 years together, from his time in the Air Force, to pursuing his career in the pipeline business, raising a family and traveling. After Sam's retirement in 1992, they relocated to the ranch where he grew up, west of Fluvanna. There they enjoyed family and friends until health issues forced them to relocate to Midland in 2013. Sam was a renowned raconteur who could spend an evening telling stories about people and events in the oil industry and his growing-up years in Borden and Scurry Counties. He was also a great domino player and spent endless hours "shuffling bones" at the Big Spring Country Club and Lubbock Club. In 1986, Sam earned an entry in Texas Monthly's Texas, Our Texas, a list of the 150 most important events in Texas history, based on his being responsible for importing the first foreign crude oil into Texas in 1972. His other accomplishments included president of the Big Spring Country Club, Chairman, Lone Star District, Boy Scouts of America and Howard County Republican Party chairman. He had been a member of the First Presbyterian Churches of both Big Spring and Snyder. He was predeceased by his parents. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Eleanor, and their three sons, Jim and wife, Retha, of Midland, Sammy and wife, Valerie, of Midland, and Tim, of Snyder. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Colin Hunnicutt and wife, Whitney, Kate Hunnicutt and Jake Hunnicutt. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful ladies on the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, as well as Cynthia Hill, CNS, Linda Holmquist, RN, and the staff of Midland Medical Lodge for the, kind, loving care that they extended to Sam during his time in Midland. A visitation will be held at Nalley-Pickle-Welch Funeral Home in Midland from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Monday, October 14, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM at the Fluvanna Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Borden County EMS, P.O. Box 342, Gail, Texas 79738. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Charles Sam Hunnicutt, of Fluvanna, died in Midland on October 11, 2019. Sam was born on January 6, 1928, in Fluvanna to Juanita and Charlie Hunnicutt. He grew up in the Fluvanna area and graduated from Fluvanna High School. Sam Texas Tech and later served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954. In 1957, Sam began a long and storied career in the crude oil marketing/pipeline business, hiring on as a roustabout for Texas-New Mexico Pipeline Company. When he retired in 1992, he was president of Fina Pipeline Company In 1950, Sam met Eleanor Norton, whom he married on June 9, 1951. They spent the next 68 years together, from his time in the Air Force, to pursuing his career in the pipeline business, raising a family and traveling. After Sam's retirement in 1992, they relocated to the ranch where he grew up, west of Fluvanna. There they enjoyed family and friends until health issues forced them to relocate to Midland in 2013. Sam was a renowned raconteur who could spend an evening telling stories about people and events in the oil industry and his growing-up years in Borden and Scurry Counties. He was also a great domino player and spent endless hours "shuffling bones" at the Big Spring Country Club and Lubbock Club. In 1986, Sam earned an entry in Texas Monthly's Texas, Our Texas, a list of the 150 most important events in Texas history, based on his being responsible for importing the first foreign crude oil into Texas in 1972. His other accomplishments included president of the Big Spring Country Club, Chairman, Lone Star District, Boy Scouts of America and Howard County Republican Party chairman. He had been a member of the First Presbyterian Churches of both Big Spring and Snyder. He was predeceased by his parents. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Eleanor, and their three sons, Jim and wife, Retha, of Midland, Sammy and wife, Valerie, of Midland, and Tim, of Snyder. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Colin Hunnicutt and wife, Whitney, Kate Hunnicutt and Jake Hunnicutt. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful ladies on the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, as well as Cynthia Hill, CNS, Linda Holmquist, RN, and the staff of Midland Medical Lodge for the, kind, loving care that they extended to Sam during his time in Midland. A visitation will be held at Nalley-Pickle-Welch Funeral Home in Midland from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Monday, October 14, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM at the Fluvanna Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Borden County EMS, P.O. Box 342, Gail, Texas 79738. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close