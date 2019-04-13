Charles "Mike" Syler, 59, of Midland, Texas passed away joining his Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include his mom, Joyce Syler; brother, Matt Syler and his wife MaryAnn.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019