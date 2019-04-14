Charles "Mike" Syler, 59, of Midland, passed away on April 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mike was born in Midland, TX to Joyce and Vernon Syler on August 26, 1959. He owned S&S Radiator Service with his dad until they retired. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on cars, shooting guns and always lending a helping hand. He will be deeply missed. Mike is preceded in death by his father Vernon Syler. Survivors include his mom, Joyce Syler; brother, Matt Syler and his wife MaryAnn; nieces, Mandy Beavers and husband Jody and their children, Trey and Sally; Mindy Hale and husband Brandon and their children, Brennand and Brooks and numerous cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Mike" Syler.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019