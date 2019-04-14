Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Mike" Syler. View Sign

Charles "Mike" Syler, 59, of Midland, passed away on April 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mike was born in Midland, TX to Joyce and Vernon Syler on August 26, 1959. He owned S&S Radiator Service with his dad until they retired. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on cars, shooting guns and always lending a helping hand. He will be deeply missed. Mike is preceded in death by his father Vernon Syler. Survivors include his mom, Joyce Syler; brother, Matt Syler and his wife MaryAnn; nieces, Mandy Beavers and husband Jody and their children, Trey and Sally; Mindy Hale and husband Brandon and their children, Brennand and Brooks and numerous cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

