Charlie Dan Clark passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1983 in DeLeon, Texas to Danny Clark and Tawnya Cox. He grew up in Comanche, Texas until he moved to Midland, Texas in 2003. Charlie married Kaycee James Clark in 2006. Together, they had three beautiful daughters, Laynie Grace Clark, Payton Kennedy Clark, and Sydney Quinn Clark. Charlie loved his family and treated his friends like they were family, too. He had a way with people and never met a stranger that did not become a friend quickly. His days were spent working in the oilfield, and he was always known as a hard worker and good boss to anyone he ever had the opportunity to work alongside. He also never passed up an opportunity to do something for others. Taking his family on vacations, experiencing new things with them, splurging on gifts for his daughters, and cooking a meal for anyone who was hungry were just a few of the things he enjoyed about life. Charlie loved being Sydney's "Coach Dad" on her soccer team, the Dragonflies. Watching his daughters accomplish great things always made him one proud dad. He was also a big Oklahoma Sooners fan and loved watching his team play. Charlie was loved by many and will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, his father and step-mother, Danny and Kathy Clark, his step-father, Kevin Cox, several brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tawnya Cox and all of his grandparents. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.