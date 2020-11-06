October 30 Charlie Johnson went to be with Lord, He was known for his cute quotes and awesome smile. He was born April 30 1939 in Andrews tx. To Mattie Giden and Glen johnson who proceeds him in death, He attended Licoln Center High school in Andrew's tx, Afterwards he went into the Marines where he honorably discharged as a Purple heart, He is proceeded in death by both parents, His brother Glen Johnson jr, His sister, Billy Jean Williams, Son, Ronnie Johnson, daughter Vivian johnson, grandson, Jeremy Johnson, Granddaughters Misti & Christi johnson. He is survived by Daughters, Lavonda Johnson , Von Johnson, Jersy Johnson Sons, Jeff Mccowan , Charlie Johnson jr, Aaron Mcmaryion, Bennie Johnson, Markel Johnson . Service will be held at Fairview Cemetery November 6th at 2:00 p.m. Under the Direction of Jackie Warren funeral home. Viewing will be thursday at Jackie Warren Funeral Home Officiating the serrvice: Pastor Clifton Pettis



