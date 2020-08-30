Charlotte Jean Seay, age 80, went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Her loving family shared their love and goodbyes before her passing. Charlotte was born in Abilene, Texas April 13, 1940 to Imogene and Charles Craig. She married John R. Seay in March 1964. She and John resided in Midland until moving to Austin in 2016. Charlotte had a passion for many things in life including art, travel, food, music, family, friends, and faith. Charlotte was a published author, a distinguished artist, and lived her life in full color. She was known for her vibrant watercolor presentations. Her art is on display in public and private collections around the world. Charlotte was the past president of the Texas Watercolor Society, Midland Arts Association, and the 1997 Distinguished Artist for the Celebration of the Arts. She is especially known for her bold and striking paintings of flowers, fish, and natural habitats. One of her paintings, a beautiful Hibiscus motif, is featured on the label of Messina Hof wines. The co-founder of Messina Hof Winery said, "This is one of the most stunning labels we have had." A favorite accomplishment of Charlotte's was traveling to Liverpool, England where she curated an art exhibit with United States and United Kingdom artists. The pinnacle of her art career was the 2007 exhibition of her paintings at the Museum of the Southwest. Charlotte was quoted as saying, "To have a Midland artist show in the Museum of the Southwest is like singing in Carnegie Hall." Over the course of Charlotte's life in Midland, she devoted time to many charitable organizations and philanthropies including MARC, High Sky Girls Ranch, Midland College, and the City of Midland Development Council. She served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church. One of Charlotte's greatest joys was her family. Charlotte and John's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, enjoyed family gatherings in past years at their homes in Midland and on Lake LBJ, where food and water sports were a great pleasure. She was an accomplished cook and entertainer, hosting many gatherings in her home. Charlotte loved life, and especially enjoyed the lifelong friendships she made not only with Midlanders, but with others from around the world through her many travels. Charlotte will be dearly missed by her devoted and loving husband, John R. Seay of Austin. Children, Daniel Seay and wife Cheryl of Spicewood, Sam Seay (predeceased) of Gulfport, MS, Steven Seay and wife Annie of Katy, Sheri Smith and husband David of Trinidad, Scott Seay and partner Joshua Dunning of Houston. Brothers, Ron Craig and wife Joyce of Louisville, KY, Coy Craig and wife Lynn of Royce City, Ted Craig and wife Susan of Larue. Grandchildren, Crystal Meadows and husband Jeff of Spicewood, Austin Seay and wife Holly of Austin, Dustin Smith and wife Kesha of Fort Worth, Cameron Smith and wife Kristina of Odessa, Abbie Seay of Katy. Great grandchildren, Victoria and Allyson Seay of Austin, Ketta and Keelan Smith of Fort Worth, Stella and Wylder Meadows of Spicewood. Niece, Leigh Ellen Danley and husband Brian, son Maxwell of Dallas. A Celebration of Charlotte's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri, Midland, TX 79701



