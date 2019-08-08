Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ruth Jackson. View Sign Service Information McNett Funeral Home 705 North Main Andrews , TX 79714 (432)-524-5809 Send Flowers Notice

Charlotte Ruth Jackson passed peacefully at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born October 13, 1932 in Big Spring, TX. Charlotte married Darrell A. Jackson on Christmas Eve, 1953 in Howard County. They moved frequently in their early years together until they settled in Andrews in 1959 with their daughter, Valerie. Their son, Kevin, was born in Andrews in 1960. They moved from Midland with Dowell, where Darrell worked until they formed their first water company. Charlotte went to work at the Andrews County Library in 1967, making sure their children could continue piano lessons, camp and all the other opportunities they provided for their family. Charlotte did whatever was necessary for the family; she and Darrell were partners in all their endeavors. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Valerie Lester and her husband Bill, her granddaughter Jessica Garner and her husband, Matt, her granddaughter Darcy Jackson, and her granddaughter Caitlin Holcomb, her husband John and their daughter, Charlotte's great granddaughter, Gwendolyn Ruth. She is also survived by brothers Dick Nichols, Jerry Nichols and Lonnie Nichols, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and their families. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Darrell, her son Kevin, her parents Oliver and Myrta Nichols, and her brothers Billy Nichols and Buddy Nichols. Visitation will be held at McNett Funeral Home in Andrews on Friday, August 9th between 5:30 and 7:30. Services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made in her name to Michael Gott International, First Baptist Church, or Ocotillo Garden Club.

