Charlotte Shann Welch, 66, of Tarzan, Texas, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring with Pastor Leandro Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. She was born September 5, 1953 in Big Spring to Floyd and Frances Martin. She graduated from Flower Grove High School and worked as an insurance agent in the agricultural field, owning Charlotte Welch Insurance Agency. Charlotte retired in 2006 due to her health. She enjoyed coloring pictures, playing card games and spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include one daughter, Terri Killinen of Tarzan; one sister, Belinda De'Arman and husband, Jeff of Plano; three grandchildren, Beth Killinen of Centennial, Colorado, Peyton Welch of San Angelo and Jackson Welch of Midland; a niece, Alyssa De'Arman of Plano; and two nephews, Waylon Martin of Mosca, Colorado and Travis Martin of Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, L. V. Welch II and Scottie Welch; two brothers, Larry Martin and Lonny Martin; and a son-in-law, Charles Killinen. The family suggests memorials to Team Connor Childhood Cancer Foundation at www.teamconnor.org, the Dysautonomia International at www.dysautonomiainternational.org, or the at . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019