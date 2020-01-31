Chelsea Colleen Sherrick, 49, of Midland, TX, died Saturday in Bartlesville. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel in Dewey, OK. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com. She is survived by her two children, Samantha Anderson and Drew Sherrick. Her mother Teresa Meadors and husband Steve.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020