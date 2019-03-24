Chelsey Jwan Guevara, 25, of Midland, passed from this life on March 17, 2019. She was born to Tammy Clements and Edgar Guevara on September 4, 1993 in Midland. She is survive by her mother, Tammy Clements; father, Edgar Guevara; siblings, E. Allen Guevara, Vincent T. Guevara, Leah M. Queen and Jemimah K. Diaz. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019