Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Rosary 7:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Following Services 1:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Catholic Church. Burial Following Services Serenity Memorial Gardens. Send Flowers Notice

Chelsie Marie Gool passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 due to a car accident. She was born on November 27, 2006 in Midland, Texas to Jessica Ann Lujan and Sergio Gool. Chelsie was an outgoing loving person. She loved to go with her friends to the mall and visit her cousins that worked there at the mall. She loved music and loved to edit videos of her family members. She loved to be around her mom Jessica, Grandmother Christina Melendez, Step dad Raymundo Vasquez Ramirez, brother Mikie, and Marrissa Gool who she adored. Chelsie is preceded in death by her mother Jessica Ann Lujan, Grandparents Rodrigo and Virginia Melendez, Juan Rodriguez Lujan, and Maria Lujan. She is survived by her father Sergio Herrera Gool, stepdad Raymundo Vasquez Ramirez , brother Mikie, Marrissa Gool, sister Maria Audelina Prieto, grandparents Juan Madrid Lujan JR and Christina R. Melendez, two aunts Veronica and Kimberly Lujan all of Midland and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing was held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM and Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Rosary was on on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Catholic Church. Burial was followed at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service were under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Chelsie Marie Gool passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 due to a car accident. She was born on November 27, 2006 in Midland, Texas to Jessica Ann Lujan and Sergio Gool. Chelsie was an outgoing loving person. She loved to go with her friends to the mall and visit her cousins that worked there at the mall. She loved music and loved to edit videos of her family members. She loved to be around her mom Jessica, Grandmother Christina Melendez, Step dad Raymundo Vasquez Ramirez, brother Mikie, and Marrissa Gool who she adored. Chelsie is preceded in death by her mother Jessica Ann Lujan, Grandparents Rodrigo and Virginia Melendez, Juan Rodriguez Lujan, and Maria Lujan. She is survived by her father Sergio Herrera Gool, stepdad Raymundo Vasquez Ramirez , brother Mikie, Marrissa Gool, sister Maria Audelina Prieto, grandparents Juan Madrid Lujan JR and Christina R. Melendez, two aunts Veronica and Kimberly Lujan all of Midland and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing was held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM and Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Rosary was on on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Catholic Church. Burial was followed at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service were under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close