Cheryl Lee Lepard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Lee Lepard, 81, of Granbury, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Mt. Olive Memorial Park chapel. She was born October 2, 1938, in Garden City, KS to George and Agnes Grimm. She was the eldest of three sisters. She married Robert Glenn Lepard on January 26, 1957, in Portales, NM. Their love story has lasted 63 years. Cheryl grew up in Midland, TX and graduated from Midland High in 1956 and later she graduated from Howard College in 1963. Glenn and Cheryl resided in Big Spring where all three of their children were born. Her successful career in Personnel began at Webb AFB. She transferred to Lowry AFB, Denver, CO, in 1976 and retired from Randolph AFB, San Antonio, TX in 1993. She was a very loving and caring person, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend, and an adored, beautiful wife. She was loved by so many and will be missed. Survivors include her husband, Glenn Lepard, of Granbury; a daughter, Diana Basquez (Tommy) of Dallas, and Julia Lepard of Huntsville; grandsons, Bobby Lee Martin (Millissia) and Mickey Ball; granddaughter Maggie Ball; great-grandchildren Joshua Elmer, Jasmine Martin and Christina Martin; two sisters, Norma Dean and Georgia Ford (Delbert); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Grimm, and her son, Robert Glenn Lepard, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystinosis Foundation at cyctinosis.com/donate/ Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved