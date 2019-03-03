Cheryl Tinnin Doggett was born July 1, 1958 in Lamesa, Texas to Sidney and Helen Hodges Tinnin. She died February 27, 2019 due to unforeseen complications after surgery. Cheryl loved to laugh and lived her life with intensity. She was well-loved and will be greatly missed. Our world simply will not be the same without her here. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Rodney; daughter, Jennifer; grandsons, Erik and Austin; and granddaughter, Lauren. Also surviving are her mother, Helen Tinnin; sister, Debra Black and husband, Alan; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a special cousin, Steven Houston. Further surviving are her sisters-in-law, Fatima Kepple and Renee Doggett; brother-in-law, Hilton Luckie and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Tinnin Doggett.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019