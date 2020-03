Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryle Kay Henson. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Cheryle Kay Henson, 75, of Midland, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Midland,TX. Graveside services will be held Monday March 16th 2020 at 2pm at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery of Midland. Floral arrangements may be sent to Ellis funeral home. Kay was born in Anson, TX to Garland and Mary Riddle on August 2, 1944. Kay was raised in Anson, TX where she loved spending her summers with her grandparents on their farm. She married Thelbert Henson on August 15, 1961. They had four children, Kelly, Kimberly, Kendell, and Kevin. Kay loved cooking for everyone and her cooking was so much enjoyed by all. She also loved to spend her quiet time working on crafts, and getting wrapped up in a good mystery story. She was preceded in death by her husband Thelbert Henson, parents Garland Riddle and Mary Rose Fuller, grandparents Paul and Minni ma Carman, and brothers Jack, Guy, and Chris Riddle. She was survived by her children Kelly Murrell husband, Ben, Kimberly George, Kendell Henson and Kevin Henson wife, Missy. Grandchildren, Dustan Horne wife, Maria, Heather Horne,Whytne Evans husband,William, Dylan Henson wife, Amber, Devyn Henson, Landonn George, Trevor George, and Kendell Henson. Great-grand children Trinity, Camrynn, Adalynn, Sebastian, Ashlyn, Bently, Elizabeth, Katy, Ashton, and Brynlee.

