Longtime Midland resident Chessley Eugene McKenzie, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 5, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 99. Born in Alexandria, Louisiana on March 18, 1921 to Harvey and Cordelia McKenzie, Chessley grew up in Ruston, Louisiana where he played on the football and tennis teams for Ruston High School and learned the game of golf with his father at Ruston Country Club. He went on to play on the Louisiana Tech golf team. After graduating from Louisiana Polytech Institute in 1942, he enlisted in the US Army Airforce, where he served with the 385th Bombardment Group in England during WWII. After returning to Ruston in 1945 he married Elizabeth Spruell of Shreveport, Louisiana whom he had met on the Louisiana Tech campus in 1941. He began a long career as a Geophysicist with Tomlinson Geophysical moving first to Pineville, Arkansas. The family moved to Montana, South Dakota, and New Mexico before settling down in Midland in 1956. McKenzie retired as Chief Geophysicist for BTA Oil Producers in 1986. Retirement brought him time to indulge his passion for golf where he was a regular each week at Green Tree Country Club and Hogan Park Golf Course. A devoted Christian, he was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Midland serving as a Sunday School teacher and deacon for many years. He and Elizabeth were devoted to their church and missed their many friends when they moved to Austin in 2012 to be near their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Chessley is survived by his wife Elizabeth McKenzie of Austin; son Gene McKenzie and wife Pattie of Austin; daughter Mary Ellen McKenzie of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Scott McKenzie of Austin, Stephanie Nelson and husband, Beaver Nelson of Austin; two great-grandchildren Jack Nelson and Katie Nelson of Austin. Chessley will be remembered for his strong Christian faith, his kindness to all, his gentle disposition and a sweet golf swing. Always in the middle of the fairway. Just like he lived his life. A private family burial was held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Friday, August 14, 2020 with Rev. David Johnson formerly of First Baptist Church in Midland officiating. Chessley volunteered countless hours at the Baptist Crisis Center. Memorial donations may be sent to: First Baptist Church/Crisis Center 2104 W. Louisiana Ave. Midland, TX 79701



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store