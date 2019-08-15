Chris Ann (Richter) DeLong, 54, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Chris was born on April 1, 1965 to Don and Carol Richter in Fort Hood, Texas. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral service will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home immediately following the viewing at 6:00 p.m. David Cole will officiate. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019