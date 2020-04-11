Chris Lydell Davis Sr., 53 of Midland, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Private viewing will be Sunday, April 12th at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be Monday, April 13th at Serenity Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his four sons, Chris Lydell Davis Jr., Kendrick Rishard Davis, Allen Matthew Davis and Devin Xavier Davis; three daughters, Alexandra Nichole Miranda, Marisa Denise Davis and Virginia Rose Davis; his mother, Jewel Grimes; his grandfather, Lloyd Thomas "LT" Davis and his grandmother, Ceabelle Davis; 7 brothers and 7 sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2020