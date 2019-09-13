Christa Janette Godfrey Rodriguez, 48 of Midland, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Viewing will be Friday Sept. 13th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral service is set for Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:00 a.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel; 2508 N. Big Spring ST. Burial will follow at Restahven Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Robert Rodriguez Jr.; daughter, Reyna Belle Robles-Godfrey; her mother, Karla Jan Anderson; and one sister, Jessica Parum. NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline 1-800-950-6264 or [email protected]
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019