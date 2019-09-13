Christa Janette Godfrey Rodriguez

Service Information
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
Notice
Christa Janette Godfrey Rodriguez, 48 of Midland, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Viewing will be Friday Sept. 13th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral service is set for Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:00 a.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel; 2508 N. Big Spring ST. Burial will follow at Restahven Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Robert Rodriguez Jr.; daughter, Reyna Belle Robles-Godfrey; her mother, Karla Jan Anderson; and one sister, Jessica Parum. NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline 1-800-950-6264 or [email protected]
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019
