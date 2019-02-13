Notice Guest Book View Sign

Christie Lou Hull passed from this life on January 28, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. She joins her daddy, whom she adored, and now finds eternal rest with God. Christie passed after an extended illness, a time during which she exemplified a tenacious love of life. Christie was born in Dallas, Texas on October 27, 1955 and at age five days was adopted by her parents, James W. and Annie B. Hull. She grew up in several West Texas towns as her family followed her father's employment in the oil industry. Christie attended early school in Abilene before the family moved to Midland, Texas. She graduated from Midland's Lee High School and continued her education at Lubbock Christian College, finally receiving a degree in Special Education from North Texas A & M at Canyon College. Christie taught for a short time at Carl Farley's Ranch at Amarillo. He specialty was in education for the sight impaired which she enjoyed until health issues forced her early retirement. Christie was preceded in death by her father in 1966. She is survived by her mother, Annie B. Hull Halepeska and step father, Bill F. Halepeska both of Midland, Texas, a special young man, Elijah Miller of Amarillo and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.

Christie Lou Hull passed from this life on January 28, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. She joins her daddy, whom she adored, and now finds eternal rest with God. Christie passed after an extended illness, a time during which she exemplified a tenacious love of life. Christie was born in Dallas, Texas on October 27, 1955 and at age five days was adopted by her parents, James W. and Annie B. Hull. She grew up in several West Texas towns as her family followed her father's employment in the oil industry. Christie attended early school in Abilene before the family moved to Midland, Texas. She graduated from Midland's Lee High School and continued her education at Lubbock Christian College, finally receiving a degree in Special Education from North Texas A & M at Canyon College. Christie taught for a short time at Carl Farley's Ranch at Amarillo. He specialty was in education for the sight impaired which she enjoyed until health issues forced her early retirement. Christie was preceded in death by her father in 1966. She is survived by her mother, Annie B. Hull Halepeska and step father, Bill F. Halepeska both of Midland, Texas, a special young man, Elijah Miller of Amarillo and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close