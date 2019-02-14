Christie Lou Hull, 63, passed away on January 28, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. She was born to Annie and the late James Hull on October 27, 2019 in Amarillo. She is survived by her mother and step father, Annie and Bill Halepeska. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/ Funeral Home/Crematory.
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019