1/1
Christine Connie "Christy" Diaz
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine "Christy" Connie Diaz, 51, of Midland, passed away July 15, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Christy was born on October 17, 1968, to Anita Villareal and Tory Ramirez in Midland. Christy Diaz was a very hard worker who did everything possible for her family. She had a strong love for her family and was welcoming to everyone she met. She did everything she could to help her friends and family even when she needed help herself. Christy is preceded in death by her mother, Anita Villarreal, and her father, Tory Ramirez. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Felis Diaz; her sons, David, Chris, and Stevan Diaz; and her brothers, Danny Ramirez, Sammy Ramirez, and J.J. Urias. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral will be held the following day, Saturday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m., also at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 09:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved