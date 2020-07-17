Christine "Christy" Connie Diaz, 51, of Midland, passed away July 15, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Christy was born on October 17, 1968, to Anita Villareal and Tory Ramirez in Midland. Christy Diaz was a very hard worker who did everything possible for her family. She had a strong love for her family and was welcoming to everyone she met. She did everything she could to help her friends and family even when she needed help herself. Christy is preceded in death by her mother, Anita Villarreal, and her father, Tory Ramirez. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Felis Diaz; her sons, David, Chris, and Stevan Diaz; and her brothers, Danny Ramirez, Sammy Ramirez, and J.J. Urias. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral will be held the following day, Saturday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m., also at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory



