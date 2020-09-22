Christine S. Hubbard, 71, of Midland passed away September 18, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Christine was born on May 20, 1949 in Midland, TX to Winfred and Betty Simmons. Christine loved spending time with her family, taking family road trips when her kids were young, spending the holidays with her kids and grandkids, going on trips with her husband to Las Vegas, Ruidoso, and Corpus Christi. She worked for Dr. Arnold Meckley for 23 years. She also worked for Dr. Jeff Grigsby, Dr. Robert Sheets, and Dr. Ronald Ingram. She retired in 1997. Christine is survived by her sister, Barbara Harris and husband Terah, sister, Frances Osborne and husband Dave, and sister, Patricia Strickland and husband Art; son, Carl Hubbard, son, Donnie Hubbard and wife Shannon, son, Russell Hubbard and wife Cristal, daughter, Karen Hubbard, daughter, Sybil Carby and husband David; brother-in-law, Johnny Hubbard and wife Debra; niece, Juleigh Hubbard, nephew, Marty Barrett and wife Shannon, niece, Debbie Brown, niece Sabrina Fast and husband Curtis, niece, Jacqui Maciel and husband Mario, niece, Lori Osborne, nephew, Corey Strickland and wife Roxie, niece, Aimee Strickland, nephew, Jeremy Strickland; granddaughters, Kari, Kasi, Summer, Ericka, Katie, Amanda, Jessica, and Kinzey, grandsons, Jason, William, Patrick, Brandon, Jordan, Skylar, and Kyle; great granddaughters, Kyndall and Kinsley, and great grandsons, Nathan and Braiden. Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, her parents, Winfred and Betty Simmons, sister-in-law, Katherine Sue Barrett and husband Jim, sister-in-law, Janice Hubbard, daughter, Patricia Bisbee, nephew Mikey Brown and granddaughter, Abigail Hubbard. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Debbie Tarlton for allowing Christine to live with her and giving her the best care possible during the last three months of her life, during the coronavirus lockdown, allowing them to visit her. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, well-wishes, and support that they have provided to Christine and her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
