Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Scott. View Sign

Christine Scott, 89, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Christine was born on November 21, 1929 in Truscott, Texas to Katie and Richard Mayfield. She graduated from Abilene Senior High on May 31, 1941 and attended Nursing school in Lubbock, Texas where she met her future husband Richard Scott through some of her friends. Richard and Christine were married on December 19, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico. They moved to Midland in 1956. What began as a blind date between a young man in the army and a lady training to be a nurse turned into a marriage with 5 children. She is survived by her children, Maxy Leon Scott and wife Kathryn, Terrie Lynn Wiberg and husband Michael, Monty Loyd Scott and wife Jonetta, Marlon Liney Scott and wife Elaine, Tisha Lanee Hamilton and husband Jack; grandchildren,Tracey, Brandy, AJ, Marsha, Jared, Misty, Elizabeth, Dustin, Zane, Zack, Kristi and Henry; 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband of 50 years, Richard Owen Scott; parents, Richard Minor Mayfield and Katie Mae George; sister, Betty Mayfield Fairchild and husband Robert; grandchildren, Amanda and Jason Scott. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Christine Scott, 89, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Christine was born on November 21, 1929 in Truscott, Texas to Katie and Richard Mayfield. She graduated from Abilene Senior High on May 31, 1941 and attended Nursing school in Lubbock, Texas where she met her future husband Richard Scott through some of her friends. Richard and Christine were married on December 19, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico. They moved to Midland in 1956. What began as a blind date between a young man in the army and a lady training to be a nurse turned into a marriage with 5 children. She is survived by her children, Maxy Leon Scott and wife Kathryn, Terrie Lynn Wiberg and husband Michael, Monty Loyd Scott and wife Jonetta, Marlon Liney Scott and wife Elaine, Tisha Lanee Hamilton and husband Jack; grandchildren,Tracey, Brandy, AJ, Marsha, Jared, Misty, Elizabeth, Dustin, Zane, Zack, Kristi and Henry; 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband of 50 years, Richard Owen Scott; parents, Richard Minor Mayfield and Katie Mae George; sister, Betty Mayfield Fairchild and husband Robert; grandchildren, Amanda and Jason Scott. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close