Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Services are limited to family: Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N. Big Spring St Midland , TX Service 11:00 AM livestream of the service will be available

Chris was born Christopher Lee Tobar on July 8, 1977 in Tulia, Texas to Mary and David Tobar Sr. He was the youngest of four children, his oldest sister Shannon, then David Lucio Jr, next Reymundo, and Chris was the baby. Growing up he enjoyed tae kwon do martial arts and eventually earned his black belt. He loved to work out since nine years old and finally got his first weight bench at 12 years old! He played football in school and grew up watching Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal. Chris welcomed his first baby into the world Mercedes Marie Y-pena in 1997. Although he moved around a lot as a young boy he settled down in Midland, TX. He married Elaina Basaldua on July 28, 2007. They shared two children Glacius Lee Tobar and Alexis Mikaela Tobar. Their life together has been full of unconditional love, inexpressible joy, and tons of adventures. Chris traveled with his family from Miami, Florida up to New York across to Napa Valley and San Francisco and most recently to New Orleans where he enjoyed a New Orleans Saints football game with his family, his and his son's favorite team. Chris was entrepreneurially driven. He owned The Latte Factory, Tobar's Custom Fitness, Tobar's Doginistas and his most recent Hundredfold Enterprises Incorporated. He loved flipping houses, drinking coffee, working out with his beloved gym family. He was a big guy with big dreams and will be forever missed and forever loved. Surviving Chris are his wife, Elaina Tobar; children, Alexis Tobar, Glacius Tobar, and Mercedes Ypina; his parents, Mary Tobar, Lucio David Tobar Sr.; siblings, Shannon Contreras, David Lucio Tobar Jr., Reymundo Tobar; his grandchildren, Gerardo Ezekiel, Romeo Jose Ypina and numerous nieces and nephews. Chris is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and nephew Issac Contreras. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the ER Staff at Midland Memorial, and all the friends' prayers, love and support. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Services are limited to family so a livestream of the service will be available at 11:00 am on Saturday at

