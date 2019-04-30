Christopher Luke Willis, 35, of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, April Willis; son, Aiden Alcantar; unborn baby girl, Jordyn Grace Willis; mother, Debbi Willis; brother, Jason Willis; and sister, Amber Conner. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019