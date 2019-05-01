Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Luke Willis. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Christopher Luke Willis, 35, of Midland passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A visitation was held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Luke was born on June 23, 1983 in Midland, Texas to Bruce and Debbi Willis. He grew up in Midland and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 2001. In 2003 he graduated from Midland College with a degree in Aircraft Maintenance and Powerplant. He married the love of his life April Kubena, on November 17, 2011. At the time of his death he was employed by Infratech Corporation in Granbury, TX. Luke enjoyed spending time with family, being outdoors, hunting, playing guitar and gaming. Luke had a great laugh, sense of humor and loved playing pranks on his wife, son, nieces and nephews. Luke is survived by his wife, April Willis of Weatherford, TX; son, Aiden Alcantar; unborn daughter, Jordyn Grace Willis; mother, Debbi Willis of Weatherford, TX; brother, Jason Willis of Midland, TX and daughter Krista of Stephenville, TX; sister, Amber Willis Conner and husband David and their children Carissa Madrid, Jacob, Jayden, and Claire Conner of Weatherford, TX. Luke is also survived by his grandmother Sue McDaniel of Ruidoso, NM, and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Willis; paternal grandparents Dallas and Margaret Willis and maternal grandparents Ed and Nina Mays. Pallbearers will be Jason Willis, Jacob Conner, Jayden Conner, Larry Champang, Jesse McDaniel, Chris Harris, and Brent Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stonegate Center, 7510 FM 1886, Azle, TX 76020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

