January 1, 1983 - October 23, 2019 Christopher Ryan Pietila, 36, passed away suddenly on October 23, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Jane Dawson; father, Richard Pietila and step-mother, Tracy Spear-Pietila; sister, Jennifer (Pietila) Thuell, brother-in-law, Nicholas Thuell; step-sisters Sarah Dean, Jamie Dean, and Carolyn Spear; grandmother Vernell Dawson; nephews James Thuell and Gavin Herrell; niece Ryder Herrell; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him immensely. Christopher was a caring son, loving brother, and doting uncle. He was brilliant, compassionate, and his humor was unmatched. In his last years, Christopher had wonderful adventures. He traveled extensively throughout Africa, Asia, and Europe. We cherish our memories of him and miss his presence in our lives. A private service was held with immediate family.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019