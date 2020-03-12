Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chuck Moran. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of Hope 3321 N Dal Paso St Hobbs , NM 88240 (575)-392-5683 Visitation 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Chapel Of Hope 3321 N Dal Paso St Hobbs , NM 88240 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Chapel Of Hope 3321 N Dal Paso St Hobbs , NM 88240 View Map Calling hours 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM St. Helena Catholic Church Rosary 4:00 PM St. Helena Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Helena Catholic Church Hobbs , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Funeral Mass for Charles Edgar "Chuck" Moran will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. MDT at St. Helena Catholic Church, Hobbs, New Mexico. Visitation will take place at Chapel of Hope on Thursday March 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday March 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visitation with the family will be Friday March 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Helena Catholic Church; with a rosary service at 4:00 p.m. MDT in the church. The funeral mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Joe Pacquing and Fr. Rufus Whitley, OMI. Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of Hope. Born March 16, 1965, Chuck is the son of Bonnie Moran and the late Bob Moran. He died suddenly but peacefully at home in Midland, Texas on March 6, 2020. At age 54, he is gone much too soon. Chuck grew up in Hobbs and is a 1983 graduate of Hobbs High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, and a law degree from The University of Tulsa, where he was editor of the Law Review. He enjoyed a long career as part of the Yates Petroleum family in Artesia, New Mexico, and upon its sale, he relocated to Midland, Texas, with EOG Resources. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Bonnie Moran; his sisters, brothers, and their spouses, Trish and Terry Jones, Kathy Moran, Andy Moran, Kevin and Deborah Moran, Ellen and David Arvayo, Tim and Elizabeth Moran; his beloved nieces and nephew, Megan Jones, Erin Jones, Katherine "Katie-Belle" Moran, and Robert Arvayo; and his large extended family of cousins and godchildren. He also will be deeply missed by his many great friends from childhood, high school, Yates, EOG, colleagues in the oil and gas industry, politics, and especially his hunting brothers of more than 40 years. He joins in eternal rest his father Bob, his infant brother Christopher, and grandparents, Mabel and Charlie Coogan and Marjorie and Edgar Moran. A true son of the Permian Basin, Chuck was active in numerous organizations promoting the oil and gas industry. He served as president of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico in 2005 and was an active member of New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. He volunteered with the New Mexico Republican party at both the county and state level and served on several boards. His deep passion for serving the people and causes he believed in was his hallmark; the dividends of his devotion to family, work, and community will be felt for many years to come. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Helena Catholic School of Hobbs, another favorite charity, or a conservative candidate of your choice. Condolences may be made online at:

