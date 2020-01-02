Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Jane (Espy) Cochran. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Lifelong educator and great woman Cindy Jane Cochran (Espy) died unexpectedly in Midland, Texas on December 28th, 2019 at the age of 68. Cindy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Wesley Cochran; her beloved son, Robert Ryan Cochran and his wife Jennifer; and grandchildren, Mialynn Nicole Cochran and Keira Lauren Cochran. She is also survived by a large extended family including sister-in-law, Janice Napper Doss and husband Avery of Lamesa, Texas; brother-in-law, Thomas Cochran and wife Ann of Dickinson, Texas; special nieces and nephews, including Joel Napper and wife Jana and their daughters Jordan and her soon to be husband Marcus, Jessica and her husband Justin and daughter June, their sons Jackson and Jett of Lamesa and Idalou, Texas, niece Lisa Napper of Austin, Texas and nephew James Napper of Stanton, Texas. Cindy was preceded in death by her dear mother Mary Francis Espy (Wood) of Tornillo, Texas, her father Joseph Espy of Henderson, Nevada and special aunts Lennis Wood and Margaret Vaughn (Wood) of Midland, Texas along with numerous others. Cindy was born on December 27th, 1951 in El Paso, Texas to Joseph and Mary Francis Espy (Wood). Cindy attended primary and secondary schools in Tornillo, Texas where her mother Mary Francis taught the second grade and they lived simply in a one-room teacher's cottage. Cindy graduated from Tornillo High School in 1969 as the Valedictorian, Prom Queen, All-District Basketball guard with honors too numerous to list. Cindy went on to obtain an Associate of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) from Odessa College in 1971 and a Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude) degree from Texas Tech University with a teaching certificate for the State of Texas in Biology and History in 1973. Cindy (an Angel on this Earth) reached into the clay; found, molded and married Robert Wesley Cochran a Chemist and Microbiologist on August 14th, 1971. They were married for 48 years as Cindy continued to educate and mold her husband until her untimely death. After moving from Lubbock, Texas to Midland in 1973, Cindy began working for Kent Oil Company as a receptionist. In 1974, Cindy found work in her lifelong profession and love as an Educator at Greenwood ISD. Her work experience over 35 years included Permian Basin High School, Abell Junior High, Coleman High School and Midland Freshman High School before she took five years off to work with Mr. Randy Storie and the Mighty Lee High School Rebel Band where her son Ryan was Band Captain and her future daughter in law was a member. While working with Mr. Storie, Cindy served as financial Chairperson for the Rebel Band Booster Club in 1995. Cindy then found the job of her dreams at Midland College, with the help of her longtime friend Ms. Linda Penny, as a Biology Laboratory Instructor. Cindy served admirably at Midland College until her retirement. By her own estimate, she taught over 8,000 students in her classes over her years of service. She knew and remembered each one. Everyone who met, knew and/or was taught by Cindy loved her and received a lifelong benefit from her knowledge and kindness. Cindy had a photographic memory and could always be counted on for the correct answer to almost any problem in most subjects of education, especially Biology, History or life. She spent many hours worrying over her lesson plans and her students' performance trying to help everyone understand her teachings. She unconditionally loved and was devoted to her son Ryan, and her granddaughters Mialynn and Keira and could always be found supporting anything that these three attempted in life. Cindy led by example and was as strong, caring, knowledgeable and compassionate a woman that anyone has ever known and always encouraged and helped everyone she knew to pursue their goals in life. Cindy had so many charitable works and contributed behind the scene to so many individuals and organizations. Her wish was to list that she was a proud member of the Texas State Teachers Association and for 35 years generously supported her and her husband's dedication to local, Regional, National and International Science Fairs where she influenced tens of thousands of students to cultivate careers in science, especially young ladies. Cindy was a lifelong conservative Democrat even though married to a very conservative husband. The discussions were legendary. Cindy was a Christian and a Methodist member at St. Paul's Methodist Church of Midland, Texas. Though she was not a person who attended church services (she worked every day of her life including Sundays as many dedicated teachers do), she loved the Lord. One of her many favorite Bible verses was 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 - "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs." Her family wishes are for every person who knew Cindy and all those reading this verse to ponder this final lesson of our Heavenly Father and Cindy Jane Cochran. A scholarship fund for Biology students to Midland College in Cindy's name is in the process of being set up. For more information, please contact Robert Cochran at

Though she was not a person who attended church services (she worked every day of her life including Sundays as many dedicated teachers do), she loved the Lord. One of her many favorite Bible verses was 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 - "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs." Her family wishes are for every person who knew Cindy and all those reading this verse to ponder this final lesson of our Heavenly Father and Cindy Jane Cochran. A scholarship fund for Biology students to Midland College in Cindy's name is in the process of being set up. For more information, please contact Robert Cochran at [email protected] The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cindy's life. Burial will be held privately by the family. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

