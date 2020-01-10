Cipriana Lucio. passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be held at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, LuzMarie Alexander, Melinda Segura, Cipriana Williamson, Lisa Villa, Petra Lucio; sons, Luz Lucio Jr., Leroy Lucio. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020