Clara Carolyn DeShan, 84, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Clara was born on November 25, 1934, to Helen and William Cannon in Enid, OK. She graduated from Stillwell High School in 1952, went on to nursing school at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, graduated in 1955, and then worked as an OB/GYN office nurse in Oklahoma City where she met and married Preston DeShan, MD, in 1957. They welcomed their first and only child in 1959, and moved to Lubbock, TX, in 1965. After her divorce in 1978, she lived in Arlington, TX, until she moved to Midland, TX, in October 2018 to be near family. She was happiest when she was busy and never shirked from any task at hand whether it was the demanding work of nursing or hosting and planning a lady's club meeting or a neighborhood party. Interested in fashion, she worked as a buyer of women's clothing for several department stores and as a furrier, which often took her to New York City. She enjoyed modeling in fashion shows and was always 'put together' with hair, makeup, clothes and shoes in the latest styles. Known to most of her family as 'Mama', she looked forward to family visits, calling weeks ahead to 'plan the menu for your visit'. This even extended to longer visits throughout the years, as each grandchild lived with her while completing an internship or in between graduation and jobs. She loved NYC, traveling with friends, 'discussing' politics, eating soup, and very high on her list was ice cream, especially Talenti Sea Salt Caramel! Her perfect morning included a cup of coffee and the Fort Worth Star Telegram which she would take back to bed and read entirely, finishing off with the crossword puzzle. Her day was often filled with reading novels of which she owned many, both physical and digital. One of her favorite gifts was a Kindle which many months was the sole cause of higher than normal credit card bills as she added books to her wish list not realizing that she was actually purchasing them. If she wasn't reading, she was most likely cooking the latest Food and Wine recipes, shopping for special ingredients, or working a jigsaw puzzle. She loved the quiet of these activities, but equally relished time with friends playing bridge, visiting an art exhibit or enjoying a good meal, always paired with a great wine. Her perfect evening was enjoying a scotch and soda while watching THE NEWS HOUR on PBS and preparing a quick pasta dinner. She is survived by her son Dr. David DeShan and his wife Cindy, of Midland, TX; her grandchildren Eric DeShan and his wife Shelley of Midland, TX; Catherine Horton and her husband Josh, of Austin, TX; Rebecca Wade and her husband Kevin, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and her six great grandchildren, Kate, Levi, Emma, Clara, Jacob, and Samuel. She is preceded in death by her parents Helen and William Cannon, and her brother William Lee Cannon. Honorary pallbearers will be, Eric DeShan, Josh Horton, Kevin Wade and Leslie Fortenberry. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Mission Arlington, the Salvation Army or KERA/KTX public radio/TV as these were her chosen charities in Arlington, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

