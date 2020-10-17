Clara Mae Crocker Harkins, 82, passed away on October 14, 2020 in Midland, Texas. She was born June 27, 1938 in Weldon, Texas to Clarence and Lillie Mae Crocker. Times were hard so the family moved several times for work, finally moving to Midland, Texas in 1953, where she met her future husband, Vernon R. Harkins whom she married on January 30, 1954. Vernon and Clara were married for 66 happy years and had 5 great children. Clara was a loving and devoted wife and mother. After her family was raised, she became an expert porcelain doll maker as well as an artist, winning many blue ribbons for her creations. She was very talented and taught doll-making classes so others could enjoy the craft. Clara was a beautiful person inside and out with a lovely smile that brightened everywhere she went. She was her husband's joy. Clara's special name to her closest friends was "Ladybug" which fit her perfectly. Her faith and belief in Jesus remained strong to her final moment of life. Clara is survived by her husband, and daughters, Becki Tomamichel and husband, Mark, Julie Cobb, and Johanna Elmore and husband, Eddie, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, a son, David Harkins, and a daughter, Brenda Saunders. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Church services will be at 2:00 p.m., October 18, 2020 at 7 Cities Church, 5110 West Illinois Avenue in Midland. Pastor Curtis Benninghoff will officiate. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on October 19 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Face masks and social distancing is requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.