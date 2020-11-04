Clara Thompson, 85 of Midland, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Gouldbusk Cemetery in Coleman, Texas. Clara was born on August 10, 1935 in Stephenville, Texas to Leafa Mahala Martin and Thomas Bernard Stafford. Clara grew up in Stephenville and attended Tarleton State University where she met her husband Joe Thompson. They married in August of 1955. Clara is survived by two children, Robert Thompson and his wife Star of Frisco, TX and Sue Ellen Stalder and her husband Dean of Midland, TX, grandsons Joseph Connor Thompson of Frisco, Holt Thompson of Frisco, Mackey McCommon of Little Elm, Tyler McCommon of Lubbock, and Brant Stalder of Midland. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Hope Stalder of Midland. Clara is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe Thompson and her daughter Janna Thompson and son in law Robert McCommon, Jr. Clara and Joe raised their children in Midland, TX. Clara was a devoted wife and mother. It was an honor and a privilege to have had Joe and Clara as parents. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the staff at Manor Park and Ms. Betty White who lovingly cared for Clara for 5 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midland Humane Coalition 4206 W. Loop 250 N. Midland, TX 79707 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.