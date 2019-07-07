Clarece Dula McCain, 88, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born May 1, 1931 in Pleasant Valley, TX to Cecil and Lillian (Lee) Perkins. She married James Alton McCain, Sr. in 1961. She worked as a Registered Nurse until she retired to work alongside her husband James at Fashion Cleaners. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed anything that involved spending time with her family. Clarece is survived by her sons: Jim McCain and wife Lisa of Sugar Land, and Philip McCain and wife Staci of Midland; grandchildren: Mitchell McCain and wife Amanda of Sugar Land, Alaina Sheridan and husband James of Missouri City, and Carson and Conway McCain of Midland; and three great grandchildren, Charlie and Addie Sheridan, and Hayley McCain. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Alton McCain, Sr. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 AM at Ellis Funeral Home with Bill Billett officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mitchell McCain, Carson McCain, Conway McCain, James Sheridan, Vonnie Wofford, and Bryan Schroeter will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Manor Park Maybee Center for the love and care they gave Clarece. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the .
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 7, 2019