Clarence Carl Carlson, 91, of Midland, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Manor Park Younger Unit. Born on March 17, 1928 in Melvin, Texas to Ernest Eric Carlson and Agnes Alexander Carlson. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Faye Germany on December 22, 1949 in Melvin Texas. He was a long-time resident of Midland and a member of the Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with Don Mitchell officiating. Interment followed at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Brady, Texas. Clarence and Dorothy were blessed with two sons, Carl Lynn Carlson and Steven Wayne Carlson. They lived in Melvin, Brady and Garden City before moving to Midland in 1961 where he lived until his death. He worked for Drilco Oil Tools for 28 years and then retired, then worked for Albertsons for 13 years until retiring again at the age of 80. Clarence was Pepaw to his grandchildren and loved to give them "Pepaw pats" on the back. He was a long-time fan of the Lee Rebels and the Dallas Cowboys. This was a man that never met a stranger. He touched many lives with his kind words and contagious smile and loved his family dearly. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Dorothy and all his siblings, Lillian Carlson Rodrigue, Ernest Torre Carlson, Randohl Eric Carlson, Avert (Windy) Carlson and Eric Carlson, Jr. Clarence is survived by his son Lynn and daughter in law Becky Carlson; son Steve and daughter in law Sabrina Carlson; granddaughter, Carlisa Gills and her husband, Kevin of Greenwood; granddaughter, Mandi Porter and her husband, Keith of Greenwood; granddaughter, Kyla Berta and husband, Michael of Midland; granddaughter, Ashley Robertson and her husband, Jason of Midland; grandson, Cory Carlson of Lubbock; grandson, Chase McAdams of Austin; granddaughter Liz Parra and her husband, Cesar of Midland; granddaughter Britney Arceneaux and her husband, Joshua of Midland; granddaughter Lachelle Wade of Midland. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made in Clarence's name to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701 or , 4400 N. Big Spring St, C32, Midland, TX 79705. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be left at

