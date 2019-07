Cleary Don "C.D." Smith , 80, of Midland, Texas passed away July 5, 2019 in Midland. He was born on April 26, 1939 in Turlock California to Howard Eli Smith and Dolores Adeline Lucke. C.D. served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps . He was a car salesman and ran many dealerships in the Midland/Odessa area. He loved really fast cars and NASCAR was one of his passions. He was a Dallas cowboys fan. C.D. was a very loving husband and loved his family, especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Bodie Lane Peterson. He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith of Midland; 2 sons, Duane Flynn Smith and his wife, Michelle, of Modesto, CA, and Howard Don Smith and his wife, Chantel, of Joplin, MO; daughter, Heather Michelle Peterson and her husband, Ryan, of Reno, NV; stepdaughter, Crystal Ortiz and her husband, Hector, of Odessa; stepson, Fabian Robledo of Seminole, TX; grandchildren, Megan Smith, Erik Smith, Abigale Lee Peterson, Tanner Liam Peterson, Nathanel Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, Jazminda Ortiz, Jarianna Ortiz and Dezman Robledo; great grandson, Steven Virgen. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St. in Midland. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. A reception with the family will follow the service at The Branch at npw. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com