Cleary Don "C.D." Smith, 80, of Midland, Texas passed away July 5, 2019 in Midland. He was born on April 26, 1939 in Turlock California to Howard Eli Smith and Dolores Adeline Lucke. C.D. served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was a car salesman and ran many dealerships in the Midland/Odessa area. He loved really fast cars and NASCAR was one of his passions. He was a Dallas cowboys fan. C.D. was a very loving husband and loved his family, especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Bodie Lane Peterson. He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith of Midland; 2 sons, Duane Flynn Smith and his wife, Michelle, of Modesto, CA, and Howard Don Smith and his wife, Chantel, of Joplin, MO; daughter, Heather Michelle Peterson and her husband, Ryan, of Reno, NV; stepdaughter, Crystal Ortiz and her husband, Hector, of Odessa; stepson, Fabian Robledo of Seminole, TX; grandchildren, Megan Smith, Erik Smith, Abigale Lee Peterson, Tanner Liam Peterson, Nathanel Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, Jazminda Ortiz, Jarianna Ortiz and Dezman Robledo; great grandson, Steven Virgen. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St. in Midland. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. A reception with the family will follow the service at The Branch at npw. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 9, 2019