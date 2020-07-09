Cleveland Harris Jr., 30, of Odessa, passed away July 4, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Cleveland was born on October 19, 1989 to Veronica and Cleveland Harris Sr. in Midland, Texas. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 p.m.. Burial will follow at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



