Cliff Buchanan
Cliff Buchanan, age 79, of Odessa, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. He was born on September 22, 1941 in Big Spring, Texas. He graduated from Odessa High School, class of 1959, and attended Odessa College and Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, where he earned a degree in Business Technology, class of 1965. Cliff was a lifetime learner both professionally and in his personal life. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Buchanan, his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Dawn of Odessa, and his younger brother, James Buchanan of San Antonio. He is survived by his wife, Nell "June" Baldwin Buchanan, his children Bob Buchanan (Peggy) of California, Lydia Cummings of Austin, Texas, David Buchanan of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Leann Prince (Donnie) of Battle Mountain, Nevada, one brother, John Buchanan (Maria) of Odessa, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Cliff was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, teacher, mentor, friend and builder of communities. He believed "...that there is no greater purpose in life than to be of service to others." Cliff was an IT guy before there was internet technology and served numerous businesses and individuals throughout the Permian Basin and beyond. As Grandfather Winter Fox he led the Gathering of Circles for some 25 plus years meeting annually with over 100 participants outside of Cloudcroft, New Mexico. Closer to home he participated weekly in a men's group, Clan of the Frogpond Men, for over 30 years, as well as several other men's groups. He was a long time member and supporter of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Odessa. In addition, through Golden Eagle Ministries of Texas he served as a TDCJ volunteer for 13 years, mentoring thousands of incarcerated Native American men. As a result of his outstanding dedication, in 2012 he was the recipient of the prestigious Texas Governor's Criminal Justice Service Award. Cliff was well acquainted with Native American wisdom, ceremony and vision quests and sat with many elders throughout the U.S. including Bearheart of New Mexico and Basil Braveheart of South Dakota. Cliff greeted everyone with a ready smile and a twinkle in his ice-blue eyes. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. When he gave you a hug it was solid and you knew it came straight from his heart. When he spoke to you he made you feel as if you were the only person in the room. He loved to laugh and have fun but never at anyone else's expense. Cliff's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00am at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Odessa, 401 East 42nd St, Odessa, Texas, 79762. Facemasks are required, hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cliff's name to White Bison, 6455 N. Union Blvd., Suite 102, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 (whitebison.org), a grassroots non-profit dedicated to wellness and healing or an organization of your choice.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2020.
