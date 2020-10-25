Cliff, Winterfox, Such gratitude for you in all of your great care for Humanity, Nature, Earth, our Cosmos~ your absolute dedication, honoring, and abiding love. May you rest in the Great Peace that passeth all understanding. May your Family and work be protected, guided, safe and well in all ways, always, Beth, Elizabeth Anne Hin, John D. Gabriel and Family

Elizabeth Anne Hin

Coworker