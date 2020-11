Cliff Buchanan, 79, of Odessa passed away on October 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the United Universalist Church, 401 E. 42nd St. Odessa, TX, at 11:00 am. Cliff is survived by his wife, Nell "June" Baldwin Buchanan; children, Bob Buchanan, Lydia Buchanan Cummings, David Buchanan, and Leann Buchanan Prince; and one brother.



