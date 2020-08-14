On July 30, 2020 Clifford Allen "De" Miller went to be with his Lord and Savior after a brief illness. Clifford was born on December 4, 1935 in Alice, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Miller. He graduated from William Adams High School in 1953 and attended Texas Lutheran College then graduated from The University of Texas in 1958 with a BS in Petroleum Engineering. He married Paula Ruth Knittel in June of 1958 and served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1961 moving from Texas to Fairfax, Virginia. He was hired by the Ohio Oil Company, later known as Marathon Oil Company, in 1961 and returned to Texas. He continued to work for Marathon until he retired in 1992 after 31 years of service. Clifford enjoyed hunting and playing golf and never missed a UT football game. He enjoyed great trips with many amazing friends. After Paula's death, Clifford married Auguste Hennig White and she survives along with a son Walter Paul Miller with his wife Alice and grandchildren Colin and Isabella and a daughter Ginger Miller Bodino with her husband Michael and grandchildren Bailey and Blaine; his brother Walter Miller with his wife Mary; his sister Virginia Swanson and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Miller and Paula Ruth Miller precede him in death. A memorial service in celebration of Clifford's life is being held at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 15th Street W, Austin, TX after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. To honor his memory, donations can be made to the St. Martin's Lutheran Church.



