Clois Snell, 86 of Big Spring passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Coahoma. Burial will follow at Coahoma Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com