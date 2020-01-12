Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Ronald Schwisow. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Clyde Ronald Schwisow passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his son Jay, daughter-in-law Kristi and his pastor by his side on January 4, 2020. He was 87 years old. Ron was born in Owen, Wisconsin and raised in Hopkins, Minnesota. He graduated valedictorian from Hopkins High School in 1950 and went onto Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. There, he graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Business Administration and with a minor in Spanish. While in St. Paul, he obtained a private pilot's license. Ron joined the Minnesota Air National Guard in 1954. He went through the USAF pilot training program. He flew as a commander of a C-97 transport aircraft with the Minnesota Air National Guard and he obtained the rank of Captain before leaving in 1967. He continued to fly privately for business and pleasure in a twin-engine aircraft taking his family to many fun destinations around the United States. Ron received training from the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving and raced Formula Fords with many wins across the Midwest. As his sons grew, Ron taught his sons how to race go-karts. As a family, they travelled together racing karts in Minnesota, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. Ron and his dad founded Terrace Advertising Company (Teraco) in Minnesota. Together, they grew their business by printing on plastic and creating promotional products. After his father's passing in 1967, Ron moved the business to Midland, TX where he hired many employees and continued to expand the business by printing gift cards, identification cards, promotional cards and hotel key cards. Teraco, Inc. employed 140 people and served many international customers before he sold the business and retired in 1999. Teraco continues to operate and employ many in Midland. Ron served in many civic capacities: Texas Association of Business. President Midland Downtown Rotary Club 1988-89. Regional Chairman for Polio Plus Campaign. Past Campaign Chairman, United Way of Midland. Co-founder of the Samaritan Counseling Center. Board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce. Chairman of the Midland Assessment and Action Plan Committee. Board member of Hospice of Midland. Amateur Radio Operator since 1950, assisted in numerous communication emergencies. Ron was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and St. Luke's United Methodist in Midland and Christ Community Church in Frisco. Ron's grandchildren: Neil Schwisow, Kayla Barker, Amber Schwisow, Joshua Schwisow, Mercy Schwisow and Melissa Schwisow. Ron's great grand-children: Lacy Schwisow, Laysie Krystal Schwisow, Jerusha Noelle Schwisow, Norah Lynne Schwisow, Charlotte Jane Schwisow, Emory Jeaneen Schwisow, Celeste Hope Barker, and Samuel Knox Schwisow. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Hertha Schwisow, his son Tom Schwisow, his wife Donnette Elizabeth and his sister, Janice Huey. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m. at the Ellis Funeral Home at 801 Andrews Hwy. in Midland, TX.

